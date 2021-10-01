Exquisitely designed custom built home situated on 10 acres in a country setting, but still accessible to I-85/new exit 65. Beautiful chef's kitchen w/ high-end Electrolux appliances, stunning beaded inset custom cabinetry, huge island w/ prep sink, custom banquette breakfast dining plus sep. formal dining room. 15' cathedral ceilings in great room w/ gorgeous stone fireplace surrounded by built-ins. The owner's suite wing of the home includes elegant travertine tile and granite throughout bathroom, massive closet w/ custom built-ins, leading to 2nd entrance in large laundry room. 2nd floor houses the 4th bedroom, a full bath, large 2nd living area, and wired/plumbed for full kitchen (perfect for in-law suite/apartment/etc). Finished basement w/ 2nd kitchen, full bath, plenty of room for game tables and currently used for gym. Outside you'll love the 1040SF saltwater pool w/ huge cabana for entertaining. *Don't miss the Virtual Tour w/ 98 pics & interactive 3D Matterport floor plans!*
4 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $1,270,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A brief round of applause and a chorus of thank yous filled the normally-quiet air of the board chambers in Mooresville Town Hall on June 10. …
- Updated
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in the garden center of Walmart on Norman Station Boulevard in Mooresville.
- Updated
A 27-year-old man was shot in the back in the parking lot of Walmart, 169 Norman Station Boulevard in Mooresville, on Sunday.
- Updated
A man wanted in connection with a shooting at the Mooresville Walmart on Norman Station Boulevard on Sunday morning was arrested in Forsyth Co…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 16-22. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Making great progress: Dual immersion program preparing Mooresville students for multi-global society
On a rainy Tuesday morning, Tamara Bravo’s kindergarten class at Park View Elementary School sat in a semi-circle on a colorful rug gathered a…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 10-16. For more information regarding specific plots …
- Updated
Looking for your next great pizza obsession in North Carolina? It’s at Alino Pizzeria, according to a news story from Delish.com, a food site …
- Updated
A 15-year-old Lake Norman High School student will face a felony charge of communicating a false report of mass violence on educational proper…
Lake Norman High School students were sent home early today due to a skunk in the building.