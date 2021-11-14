4 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $239,000

Charming 4BR 3BA home in China Grove! Home features original hardwood floors, beautiful glass french doors throughout the home and high ceilings. Large closets throughout the home plus a huge Cedar walk-in closet upstairs. Main level features 2 large bedrooms, an oversized living room with a fireplace with natural gas logs, large dining room, small breakfast nook, kitchen, pantry and 2 full baths. Upstairs is full bath, 2 bedrooms, small kitchenette, and a large open area that was formerly another bedroom. Modern dual pane windows that fold in for easy cleaning. Roof is 11yrs old, HVAC is < 2 years old. The 2-car detached garage is wired with two 220 outlets and has plenty of storage areas. Additional carport behind the garage. This home was originally built in 1900 and moved in 1970 from E. Thom St to it's current site. It was completely remodeled at that time, including insulated. Duke Energy reports show that this home is more energy efficient as new homes of the same size.