4 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $254,900

Unique charming 4BR 3BA home in China Grove! You need to see the inside of this home to see the great potential it holds. Built in 1900 per tax records and features original hardwood floors, beautiful glass doors throughout the home and high ceilings. With some TLC, this home can once again become the showplace it was meant to be! Large closets throughout the home plus a huge Cedar walk-in closet. Main level features 2 large bedrooms, an oversized living room with a fireplace with natural gas logs, large dining room, small breakfast nook, kitchen, pantry and 2 full baths. Upstairs is full bath, 2 bedrooms, small kitchenette, and a large open area that was formerly another bedroom. Modern dual pane windows that fold in for easy cleaning. Roof is 11yrs old, HVAC is < 2 years old. The 2-car detached garage is wired with two 220 outlets and has plenty of storage areas. Additional carport behind the garage. Home sold AS-IS. Seller will make no repairs.