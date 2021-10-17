Unique charming 4BR 3BA home in China Grove! You need to see the inside of this home to see the great potential it holds. Built in 1900 per tax records and features original hardwood floors, beautiful glass doors throughout the home and high ceilings. With some TLC, this home can once again become the showplace it was meant to be! Large closets throughout the home plus a huge Cedar walk-in closet. Main level features 2 large bedrooms, an oversized living room with a fireplace with natural gas logs, large dining room, small breakfast nook, kitchen, pantry and 2 full baths. Upstairs is full bath, 2 bedrooms, small kitchenette, and a large open area that was formerly another bedroom. Modern dual pane windows that fold in for easy cleaning. Roof is 11yrs old, HVAC is < 2 years old. The 2-car detached garage is wired with two 220 outlets and has plenty of storage areas. Additional carport behind the garage. Home sold AS-IS. Seller will make no repairs.
4 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $254,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Gregg Richardson of Mooresville tried his luck on a Cash 5 ticket and won last Friday’s $263,948 jackpot.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 7-13. Li…
- Updated
Last week, we identified what domestic violence is and dispelled some of the myths surrounding it. Over the past five years, the Mooresville P…
A Turkish woman who stands 7 feet, 0.7 inches tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.
One customer described a fight involving the employee and another man around 7 p.m. Monday.
Candidates running for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education met Wednesday during a forum hosted by the Democ…
A woman was raped by a stranger on a Philadelphia area train in the presence of other riders who a police official said "should have done something."
- Updated
As summer turns to fall at a vineyard, the vines in the field lay bare, waiting to bear their fruit again in the spring, but the wine producti…
- Updated
Cardiologist joins medical group
- Updated
The Iredell County Partnership for Young Children (ICPYC) recently added a book vending machine to the list of early literacy resources it off…