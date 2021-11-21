Absolutely Gorgeous Modern Farmhouse Style Home Remodel! Open floor plan! 4 BR 3 Bath home with 10 ft first floor ceilings on almost 1/2 acre lot! matte black finish. Original wood siding, Concrete driveway. Dream kitchen with shaker style cabinets and subway tile backsplash with granite tops. New Everything–30 Year Architectural Roof, 2 Heat Pumps, Windows, tankless Water Heater, Laminate wood flooring and custom tile. Enjoy privacy in the Large Master Suite, walk in shower with glass doors & his & her dual vanity sinks with granite counters. Large rocking chair/swing covered front porch with ceiling fans for that southern comfort feel. Stainless-steel appliances! Recessed lighting throughout the home. Nice back deck and quite fenced in back yard. Only a few minutes to I-85 and 29! Won't last long Come make this house your home!
4 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $379,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday in two 5-0 votes approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request and an amended…
- Updated
Friends and family remembered Mario Nathan Lopez, 17, as a kind and sweet young man with a unique sense of humor who always helped his friends…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 10-17. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
One of the southeast’s largest car shows in 2021 took place in Mooresville on Saturday night at the Universal Technical Institute. With the co…
- Updated
Mooresville Police are investigating an apparent suicide of a male student in a Mooresville High School bathroom who was discovered early Wedn…
The Mooresville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who was captured on security camera footage c…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 7-13.
- Updated
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday. Here's the latest.
- Updated
Mooresville High School will dismiss students at 9 a.m. today after an incident of an apparent suicide on the school’s campus, according to a …
Members of the Mooresville Lightning pose for a photo after winning the Iredell County Football League junior varsity championship Saturday.