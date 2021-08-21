 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $465,000

Want like-new w/o the wait? Look no further! Immaculate home on 1.5 acres! 4 BD 3.5 BA. D/S Owners suite. 3 car side load garage. New butler's pantry, fire pit, sump pump, French drains, exercise rm & owner's closet. Granite, SS appliances, 2 story foyer, wainscoting & coffered ceilings. Well H20. Plenty of storage & space. Natural lighting! Gated community convenient to I-85. Survey on hand. Just 30 mins from uptown Charlotte! Schedule your tour be4 it's too late. Sellers may not call 4 highest & best.

