Charming one owner home overlooking small pond on an acre and a half with over 4,000 square feet of heated living space and options galore! Sit on either of your screen porches looking out at the pond, or sit in the Solarium reading a book. Tons of natural light all over the home. Main floor boasts master bedroom with tray ceilings and master bath with jacuzzi tub and walk in shower. The remaining bedrooms on the other side of the home share a Jack and Jill bath that is handicap accessible. Walk upstairs and be amazed by an extra living room, two flex rooms, loft, and bedroom with full bath. Flex rooms can easily be converted into bedrooms or media room. The possibilities are endless. Updates to the home include new ceiling fans on both screen porches, 6 millimeter vapor barrier, automatic foundation vents, 18 foot garage door and opener, floodlights, and electrical outlets and covers.
4 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $499,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One Mooresville building was heavily damaged after a storm blew through Iredell County early Monday morning with winds gusting around 40 miles…
The man was arrested on Christmas Eve after he was discharged from a local hospital. According to a police report, a doctor said the man was coherent and capable of walking and standing when he was discharged, but that he was "playing games" when he refused to get out of bed.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 23-29. L…
The picture of what a winter storm did to Iredell County is clearer after 24 hours, according to Fire Services & Emergency Management Dire…
A local automotive dealership handed out nearly $25,000 to three Mooresville agencies.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 15-20. For more information regarding specific plots o…
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 19-25.
Not even Little Caesars is immune from price increases: The chain's signature $5 Hot-N-Ready pizza now costs 11% more.
- Updated
As North Carolina hits another record-high positive test rate, Gov. Roy Cooper offers an update on COVID-19 in the state, as well as on recent…
- Updated
The Mooresville Blue Devils boys basketball team did not allow the 4A school to leave North Iredell High School on Thursday night empty-handed…