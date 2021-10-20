4 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $549,000

Charming one owner home overlooking small pond on an acre and a half with over 4,000 square feet of heated living space and options galore! Sit on either of your screen porches looking out at the pond, or sit in the Solarium reading a book. Tons of natural light all over the home. Main floor boasts master bedroom with tray ceilings and master bath with jacuzzi tub and walk in shower. The remaining bedrooms on the other side of the home share a Jack and Jill bath that is handicap accessible. Walk upstairs and be amazed by an extra living room, two flex rooms, loft, and bedroom with full bath. Flex rooms can easily be converted into bedrooms or media room. The possibilities are endless. Updates to the home include new ceiling fans on both screen porches, 6 millimeter vapor barrier, automatic foundation vents, 18 foot garage door and opener, floodlights, and electrical outlets and covers.