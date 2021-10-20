Charming one owner home overlooking small pond on an acre and a half with over 4,000 square feet of heated living space and options galore! Sit on either of your screen porches looking out at the pond, or sit in the Solarium reading a book. Tons of natural light all over the home. Main floor boasts master bedroom with tray ceilings and master bath with jacuzzi tub and walk in shower. The remaining bedrooms on the other side of the home share a Jack and Jill bath that is handicap accessible. Walk upstairs and be amazed by an extra living room, two flex rooms, loft, and bedroom with full bath. Flex rooms can easily be converted into bedrooms or media room. The possibilities are endless. Updates to the home include new ceiling fans on both screen porches, 6 millimeter vapor barrier, automatic foundation vents, 18 foot garage door and opener, floodlights, and electrical outlets and covers.
4 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $549,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 7-13. Li…
- Updated
Gregg Richardson of Mooresville tried his luck on a Cash 5 ticket and won last Friday’s $263,948 jackpot.
- Updated
A woman was raped by a stranger on a Philadelphia area train in the presence of other riders who a police official said "should have done something."
An old typewriter sits in a trophy case at Mooresville Ford, mixed in amid decades worth of trophies, letters and plaques recognizing decades …
I have never seen an actual ghost. It doesn’t mean that I don’t believe in them, but I have not been privy in this life to have experienced an…
They say an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. This is true and can also be life changing or lifesaving when it comes to your healt…
A Turkish woman who stands 7 feet, 0.7 inches tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.
The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville and S…
COMING SOON! Wonderful Mooresville Location! Beautiful & completely renovated with top of the line updates. Be prepared to be blown away b…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 1-6. For more information regarding specific plots of …