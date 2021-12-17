Totally amazing all brick golf course home w/incredible floor plan! Lots of natural light! Enter this home's beautiful foyer with impressive staircase and soaring ceilings. Gracious dining room to the right of entry. Very spacious great room with lovely fireplace and beautiful outdoor porch to the rear (that has mechanism to add screens to it easily). Open concept with smartly appointed kitchen w/SS appliances. Side porch off kitchen. Primary BR on main is large with sitting room & doors to back porch. Primary BA has separate tub & shower. Large walk-in closet. Handsome office on main off BR. Upstairs BR 2 & BR 3 are spacious & 1 has ensuite BA. Also, super nice bonus room up with so much potential. Walk-out basement is partially finished with BR, BA, kitchen & living area. Perfect for a secondary living area. 3rd garage on lower level, shop, patio w/fire pit. Tons of storage on lower level. This floor plan is so flexible & gives 2 different single level living spaces. Amazing property
4 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 2-8. Lis…
Record-setting event: Randy and Betty Marion's 'Night of Impact' raises more than $500K for Mooresville Christian Mission
- Updated
Holiday spirit and inspiration to help others filled the air on Dec. 4 when an event at the home of Betty and Randy Marion raised a record-set…
- Updated
A case of a rare bacterial staph infection was identified in Caldwell County. It is the 16th confirmed case of the bacteria in the U.S. since 2002.
- Updated
Faith Valentine is the R&L County Girls Tennis Player of the Year.
- Updated
Mooresville Graded School District officials and town and Iredell County elected officials helped break ground Wednesday on the new $45.6 mill…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 19-30. For more information regarding specific plots o…
- Updated
A line stretched all throughout the Charles Mack Citizen Center, winding through hallways and down a staircase. The people in line, holding va…
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 28-Dec. 4.
- Updated
A social media threat of violence resulted in increased law enforcement presence at Lake Norman High School Friday morning, but it was determi…
- Updated
Kraft is using its cream cheese shortage as a marketing opportunity.