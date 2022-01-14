Exquisitely designed,custom built home on 1.17 acres country setting overlooking mature trees, but still accessible to I-85/new exit 65. Walk into an impressive, awe inspiring foyer & see the great room that was made to entertain! High Ceilings, iron spindles, large staircase, gorgeous 2 story stone fireplace, cathedral ceilings, great room opens to screen porch area. This home has a huge gourmet kitchen w/island! Beautiful chef's kitchen w/high-end Kitchen-aid appliances, executive kitchen cabinets with all the options, pull out shelves in the large pantrys, soft close drawers, dovetail, solid wood everything in amaretto maple, with chair-rail trim & light rail molding. Master suite includes vaulted ceiling, 6’ master bathtub & a 6’X4’ shower, huge walk in closet, separate toilet closet. Crawlspace foundation-completely encapsulated, oversized two car garage (26X26), separate one car garage, well & septic, Not in the city limits – no city taxes! This home is Sure to Impress You!
4 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $635,000
