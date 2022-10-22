 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $825,000

Beautiful New Construction underway in a Gorgeous Country Setting in Southern Rowan County. This Farmhouse Style home has all the extras - Wood Floors, Tile in Bathrooms, Almost 300 Sq Ft covered front porch and a huge 447 sq ft Covered back porch with an Outdoor Kitchen. Vaulted ceiling in the Great Room, Luxury Bertazzoni Stove - Fridge - Dishwasher, Pot Filler, Farm Sink, Huge Island in Kitchen, Tankless Water Heater, Oversized side load garage. Convenient location in a small neighborhood with easy access to Concord, Kannapolis, Salisbury and I-85. Pictures are representative. Finishes, style and fixtures will vary. Siding will be horizontal not the vertical shown in the picture.

