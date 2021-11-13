 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cleveland - $315,000

Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath house. Offers the feel of country living in town and it's convenient to shopping. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, granite counters, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout house, oversized lot, perfect for pool. Covered front porch and large rear deck. Oversized garage. Convenient to Statesville, Mooresville, and Salisbury.

