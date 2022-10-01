4 Bedroom Home in Cleveland - $379,900

Quality New Construction Custom Built Home with Farmhouse Charm. So much detail has been put into this beautiful home. Rocking Chair front porch, Open floor plan with split bedroom plan; Vaulted family/kitchen ceiling w/rustic wood beams,, Ceiling fans throughout home, Gas log fireplace in great room, Large spacious bedrooms, Hardwood floors throughout with tile bathrooms, Custom white cabinets with granite counter tops, subway tile backsplash & ss appliances, Eat in bar area, Master suite with double-vanity sinks, tub, shower, separate W/C and granite counters & bead board accents/molding, Screened deck with attached grilling patio with a beautiful view of your backyard....perfect for entertaining! Laundry/mudroom combination with deep stainless steel laundry sink, storage cabinets and bench, Tankless water heater. Small, quiet neighborhood close to West Rowan Elementary. No HOA fees