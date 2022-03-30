Don’t miss this opportunity to own your slice of paradise in the exclusive gated community of Christenbury Hall! Absolutely no detail has been missed in this Tudor-inspired custom home! Upon entering, you’ll find all of the bells and whistles including hardwood floors throughout, a 2-story foyer, a custom kitchen with vaulted ceiling, luxurious Wolf appliances, an exquisite kitchen island, a dining room with cove lighting and tray ceiling, coffered ceilings in great room, 4 ensuite bedrooms, primary bedroom on main, walk-in custom closets, a jetted tub, laundry with cabinetry throughout, an epoxy/rubber lined 3-car garage with custom cabinetry storage, exposed wood beams, 2 gorgeous fireplaces, built-in workspaces and library, a bonus room, a theater room with projector, a mudroom, arched entryways, high baseboards, tray ceilings and plantation shutters throughout. Step outside to hear the meditative sounds of nature and the gorgeous fountain located directly across from this stunner.
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,075,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Recent reports from some large U.S. cities indicate dogs are getting sick or dying from a disease normally associated with rats: leptospirosis.
As they had done for most of their adult life, Daniel Whitener, along with his sister Ashley Eggert, were preparing for another day at Pie In …
A dog abandoned at a North Carolina animal shelter after his owners thought he was gay was adopted by an openly gay couple.
Trinity Baptist Church in Mooresville has hired Terry Lyons as its first director of preschool and children’s ministry. She will lead all aspe…
SYLVA — Authorities in North Carolina said two boys are dead after a shooting over the weekend.
One of the southeast’s largest car shows from 2021 is back this year.
A cadet in the Mitchell Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training program died Sunday in an automobile crash and now his family is honoring his legacy.
The United Way of Iredell County has a new home.
The Orlando Free Fall tower, which opened in December, rises 430 feet as the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower, according to the attraction.
The Children’s Hope Alliance announced the sale of 800 acres in Barium Springs to Prestige Acquisitions, LLC as part of planned development.