4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,295,000

Beautifully designed, resort like home on 4.38acres that backs to Coddle Creek reservoir. Exquisite kitchen w/ custom cabinets, quartz & designer tile backsplash, peninsula island w/dining area, Thermador 6-burner gas range w/griddle & hood vent, walk-in pantry w/Hickory wood shelving, convection/wall microwave & Thermador wall oven. The great room has sliders for an all-season room option that features an outdoor kitchen/bar, screen/projector capability & FireRock wood burning fireplace w/pizza oven. Unique owner's suite w/all-season sitting area, bath has separate dressing spaces both w/their own vanity & separate water closet. Split bedroom floorplan on main level, both secondary bedrooms have private baths. 8ft solid core doors downstairs! Expansive bonus/rec room, office upstairs w/bedroom & full bath. Paver patio and separate fire-pit area w/ water views. 3 car garage, no HOA, in ground irrigation, smart features throughout. Ask for feature sheet for all of the details of home!