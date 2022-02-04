Beautifully designed, resort like home on 4.38acres that backs to Coddle Creek reservoir. Exquisite kitchen w/ custom cabinets, quartz & designer tile backsplash, peninsula island w/dining area, Thermador 6-burner gas range w/griddle & hood vent, walk-in pantry w/Hickory wood shelving, convection/wall microwave & Thermador wall oven. The great room has sliders for an all-season room option that features an outdoor kitchen/bar, screen/projector capability & FireRock wood burning fireplace w/pizza oven. Unique owner's suite w/all-season sitting area, bath has separate dressing spaces both w/their own vanity & separate water closet. Split bedroom floorplan on main level, both secondary bedrooms have private baths. 8ft solid core doors downstairs! Expansive bonus/rec room, office upstairs w/bedroom & full bath. Paver patio and separate fire-pit area w/ water views. 3 car garage, no HOA, in ground irrigation, smart features throughout. Ask for feature sheet for all of the details of home!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 20-26. L…
MOORESVILLE — Lake Norman’s wrestling team advanced to the third round of the 4A state dual-team playoffs thanks to a pair of wins Monday nigh…
For five years, Loki worked alongside Mooresville Police Department Officer Jordan Sheldon before retiring in 2017, two years before Sheldon w…
Across Iredell County, as well as the United States as a whole, heart disease has been shown to be one of the leading causes of death. Randy M…
Main St. Antiques & Design Gallery in Mooresville is already one of the largest stores for antiques, collectibles, home décor items and mo…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 16-22. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Mitchell Community College announced the following students made the full-time and part-time dean’s list for the fall semester 2021. To be eli…
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 16-22.
- Updated
A Mooresville teen was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds after a reported road rage incident Thursday, said Iredell Sherif…
A touch of professional wrestling royalty comes to Mooresville this Saturday.