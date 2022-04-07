4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,850

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,661 sq. ft. home in the Shenandoah Park community of Concord, NC is waiting for you! Many upgrades adorn this fantastic brick ranch home. Fresh carpets, luxury vinyl plank floors and quartz countertops provide comfort and practicality. The spacious kitchen has a lot of cabinetry and counterspace and comes equipped with a stainless steel appliance package. The primary bedroom has an en suite bathroom, and three more bedrooms share a second full bath. Enjoy this spring on your covered patio in the huge back yard!