4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $199,900

Great opportunity to purchase a piece of downtown Concord History. 187 Union Street South AKA "Ritchie' House. Spacious rooms, high ceilings and all of the charm you'd expect with the M.F. Ritchie House built circa 1900. Queen Anne-style cottage with Colonial Revival details and above ground basement. Possibilities are endless; with a little TLC this could be the historical gem you are looking for. 100% As Is sale and priced accordingly. Don't miss out on your opportunity to own a piece of history and live in downtown Concord. www.KirkHanson.com www.CKSelectRealEstate.com

