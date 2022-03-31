 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $2,250

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $2,250

Lovely home with 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths on a cul-de-sac street near the neighborhood pool. Master bedroom on main!! Master bedroom has walk in closet and separate shower and soaking tub. Home has formal living room, dining room with a barn door to kitchen. Family room has 2 story heigh ceiling with gas log fireplace. Bonus room could be the 4th bedroom with access to a floored attic for storage. Upgrades including granite countertops, updated lighting, designer paint. Fenced in yard with a gate at back for easy access to the neighborhood sidewalks and pool. Renter or agent to verify schools. Apply online only after viewing at our website. We do not accept applications before you have seen the property. Once application is accepted lease and sec deposit must be signed and paid within 24 hours or home will continue to be shown. $150.00 admin fee due at lease signing. .

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular