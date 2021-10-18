Fantastic opportunity to own your own updated ranch in terrific Concord location w/ detached income-producing rental! This home has been well maintained and includes an updated kitchen and bathrooms with a beautifully tiled master shower! This home is great for those looking to downsize or first-time homebuyers who want to save money on their mortgage by taking advantage of an income-producing detached guest suite that was renting for $700 a month until recently. The kitchen and dining area floor was recently replaced with low-maintenance flooring. Home is move-in ready so do not miss out on your opportunity before this one is gone!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $250,000
