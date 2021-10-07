 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $275,000

Beautiful home in a charming older Concord neighborhood. Rocking chair front porch wraps around two sides on a nearly quarter acre corner lot with privacy fencing surrounding most of the open back yard. New stove & granite counter top in kitchen. Spacious primary bedroom. Some wood floors and the stairs have been recently refinished & the additional bedrooms have new carpet. Some new windows as well. Neutral paint throughout. 77 square feet of unheated square footage is a large walk in closet in the primary bedroom without an HVAC vent.

