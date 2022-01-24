4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $300,000

Brick Ranch with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Huge laundry and mud room area off the carport. Cozy and spacious den with fireplace. The light filled living room and dining room are open to each other. The kitchen has some newer appliances. This home needs some updating, but offers spacious bedrooms and living areas. Unfinished basement can be finished or used for storage/workshop. Sellers will not make repairs-sold "AS-IS."