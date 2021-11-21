 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $325,000

Must see 2535 sq ft ranch in-town, basement with large workshop, Hemlock siding and metal roof, vaulted ceilings in primary and great room, new windows and exterior doors. Large addition completed in 2002 includes new entry, Primary bedroom and bath, office and workshop in walk out basement. Large closets and tons of storage.

