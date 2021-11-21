Must see 2535 sq ft ranch in-town, basement with large workshop, Hemlock siding and metal roof, vaulted ceilings in primary and great room, new windows and exterior doors. Large addition completed in 2002 includes new entry, Primary bedroom and bath, office and workshop in walk out basement. Large closets and tons of storage.
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday in two 5-0 votes approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request and an amended…
- Updated
Friends and family remembered Mario Nathan Lopez, 17, as a kind and sweet young man with a unique sense of humor who always helped his friends…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 10-17. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
One of the southeast’s largest car shows in 2021 took place in Mooresville on Saturday night at the Universal Technical Institute. With the co…
- Updated
Mooresville Police are investigating an apparent suicide of a male student in a Mooresville High School bathroom who was discovered early Wedn…
The Mooresville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who was captured on security camera footage c…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 7-13.
- Updated
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday. Here's the latest.
- Updated
Mooresville High School will dismiss students at 9 a.m. today after an incident of an apparent suicide on the school’s campus, according to a …
Members of the Mooresville Lightning pose for a photo after winning the Iredell County Football League junior varsity championship Saturday.