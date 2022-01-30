Beautiful home with 4 good size bedrooms, and three full baths, open Concept with large living room and eat in kitchen. New siding, New Roof, New HVAC, new plumbing, and more. This home is practically a New Construction home!! Large kitchen isle with granite countertops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, new roof 2021, new HVAC, new water heater, new electrical wiring and water pipes, new windows, new flooring, new carpet in bedrooms. NO HOA DUES. Close to Downtown Concord, Restaurants, Shops, and I-85. Must See.
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $329,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 20-26. L…
A touch of professional wrestling royalty comes to Mooresville this Saturday.
- Updated
A Mooresville teen was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds after a reported road rage incident Thursday, said Iredell Sherif…
- Updated
A woman who was trying to save her dog when it ran into traffic was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday night on Interstate 40.
- Updated
After decades of operating many of Iredell County’s McDonald’s franchises, Mike and Melissa Neader are ready to let the sun set on their time under the golden arches.
- Updated
The Mooresville Parks & Recreation Department recently received a $500,000 grant to assist with the continued revitalization of Liberty Park.
- Updated
Just days after Piedmont Animal Rescue took in more than $7,000 through the Betty White Challenge, at least part of those funds are likely already earmarked to help with the latest group of dogs.
For five years, Loki worked alongside Mooresville Police Department Officer Jordan Sheldon before retiring in 2017, two years before Sheldon w…
The Cornelius congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a new bishop. Glen Sanders succeeds Nicholas Stowell who ser…
- Updated
A Mooresville man is facing more than 20 charges that authorities said resulted from an investigation into the sexual assault of a family member.