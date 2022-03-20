Finish what the current owners started! Many improvements have been made to this beautiful, older home and you can pick up where they left off. This home has so many possibilities! On the main floor, you have three bedrooms, any of which that can be made an office or other use, a full bath, a nice size family room, a good size kitchen with a breakfast nook and a laundry room. Upstairs, you have a bonus room/loft that can be used as a media room, sitting room or office, an amazing master bedroom and a full bath. You will have a detached garage for parking your cars and/or having a workshop. Enjoy a good size deck in the back that is perfect for grilling out and socializing with friends and family. The back yard is fenced in. The front of the house has a wonderful porch that wraps around the side of the house. The heat pump is newer (2021) and the roof is also newer (2020). Your new home awaits!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $335,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The content of what students in Iredell-Statesville Schools have available to them in the libraries was the focus for much of Monday’s board m…
- Updated
A 49-year-old Statesville woman died and three others, including a child, were injured in a crash on Interstate 77 near Exit 35 Saturday afternoon.
After months that have stretched into what seems like years, the N.C. Department of Transportation has opened one lane of traffic in each dire…
- Updated
After a two year hiatus, the annual "A Journey in Images" photo exhibit is returning to the Mooresville Public Library from May 7 through Aug. 31.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 10-16. …
Lake Norman Medical Group, Internal Medicine Mooresville welcomes Benjamin Kunesh, M.D. He joins Drs. Aubrey Calhoun, Stephen Ferguson and Joh…
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to address the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in North Carolina as hospitalizations continue to drop across the state. The latest CDC update says most North Carolina counties have low levels of COVID-19.
- Updated
A jury has convicted a former Mooresville teen of murdering his parents in Watauga County in April 2019.
Sandra Bullock is quitting acting, a ruthless hate crime attack, 'Ms. Marvel', NFL trades, and more trending news
Sandra Bullock plans to step back from acting, Steph Curry drops 47 points, and China undergoes another lockdown — here's a roundup of some of today's trending topics.
Since 1989, the television and cultural behemoth that is “The Simpsons” has begun every episode with that same opening title sequence with a s…