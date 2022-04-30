 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $345,000

Multiple offers received and we are calling for highest and best by 9pm on Sunday May 1st at 9pm. Completed new construction that is ready for you to move in! Fantastic location with NO HOA! This home has lots of upgrades: granite counter tops, slow close cabinetry hardware, fridge included. Schedule your showing today before it's gone.

