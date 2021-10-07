4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $355,000

Beautiful renovated home on a corner lot less than 5 minutes from dining and shopping in downtown Concord. Enjoy evenings sitting on the large porch or patio that this home has to offer. This home has been renovated from the studs up, and comes equipped with refinished hardwood flooring throughout the main floor; and carpet in each of the bedrooms and office space. The updated kitchen comes with brand new expresso cabinets and granite countertops with stainless steel appliances and a nice breakfast bar and eating area that opens into the living room. All the bathrooms have been updated, with the primary bathroom having a double vanity. Each of the bedrooms are spacious and the large primary bedroom comes with a large walk in closet and updated primary bathroom.