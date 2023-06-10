This well-kept 2-story, 4 BDRM, 2.5 BATH home is situated on a level corner lot in the desirable Pendleton community. Built in 2019 it was modernized with new Solar Panels in August 2022 all of which were just approved for full-time use in March 2023. The Open Floor Plan includes LVP flooring on the main level and in the half-bath. The kitchen features a nice size island, farm sink and stainless appliances + GE stainless refrigerator. There is also a full-size, separate Office on the first floor. The Primary Suite/Bath, 3 Guest Bedrooms and Guest Bath are located on the carpeted 2nd level along with the Laundry Room which includes GE Washer & Dryer. Finished 2-Car Garage. Wood Privacy Fence encases the roomy back yard. Water Filtration system added in 2021. Covered Patio added in 2020. Low HOA fees and more!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $384,000
