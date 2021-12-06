4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $385,000

Beautifully well-kept home offers a 2-story foyer leading to an open kitchen with 2 pantries and a great room with a fireplace and ceiling fan overlooking the back yard. Retreat upstairs to your spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet and spacious double-sink bathroom with jetted tub and separate glass/tile shower. For your children/guests, enjoy one of the 3 cozy bedrooms equipped with a ceiling fan. New roof this year 2021 and we think the HVAC units we built in May 2014 according to the S/N.