 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $385,000

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $385,000

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $385,000

Beautifully well-kept home offers a 2-story foyer leading to an open kitchen with 2 pantries and a great room with a fireplace and ceiling fan overlooking the back yard. Retreat upstairs to your spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet and spacious double-sink bathroom with jetted tub and separate glass/tile shower. For your children/guests, enjoy one of the 3 cozy bedrooms equipped with a ceiling fan. New roof this year 2021 and we think the HVAC units we built in May 2014 according to the S/N.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $37,000

1 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $37,000

GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR INVESTORS!! Well priced 1 (or 2) bedroom 1 bath home in Salisbury. This home offers spacious rooms, kitchen with breakfa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics