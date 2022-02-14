 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $385,000

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $385,000

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $385,000

MOVE IN READY on a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Oak Park subdivision, less than 5 minutes to I-85 with community pool, clubhouse, playground, tennis courts, and basketball court. New carpet and paint throughout. Pergo laminate wood floors in foyer, hallway, and kitchen. Formal living room/office with bay window, family room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, eat-in kitchen with gas range, formal dining room, and half bath downstairs. 3 bedrooms, bonus/4th bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, and laundry room upstairs. Bose speakers in living room, family room, master bedroom, and master bath. Washer and Dryer conveys. Won't last long!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 3-9
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 3-9

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics