Welcome to the Grove Plan - where affordability meets elegance and comfort! This splendid house offers an expansive living space with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and 1 half bathroom, providing 1930 square feet of pure bliss. Your private retreat awaits in the form of a primary suite. The spacious bedroom offers comfort and tranquility, while the walk-in closet provides ample storage space for your belongings. The en-suite bathroom offers a sanctuary of relaxation, complete with all the amenities you desire. Three additional bedrooms offer versatility and space, ideal for family members, guests, or transforming into a home office or hobby room. As an added bonus, this home boasts a 2-car garage, ensuring your vehicles are secure from the elements and offering extra storage space for your belongings.
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $434,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Misty Leigh Shook, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Master Trooper Christopher Casey of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Matthew Beebe, 37, of Sherrills Ford in Catawba County was arrested and charged with four counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a mino…
“It was kind of amazing that all of the tables were broken and smashed, but none of our plants were touched."
Local restaurant Rio 150 Mexican will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants (ABR) in early August.
Nick Calo's grandfather was paid with tokens instead of cash when he worked in the coal mines of West Virginia.