4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $445,000

The minute you walk in through the door entry, every view & finish will take your breath away. No upgrade spared. The unique light fixtures with modern LED lights add the perfect lighting to each room and floor-to-ceiling windows fill the home with natural light. Custom wood oven range, Quartz countertops, and large farmhouse sink in the kitchen. 4 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms. Master bath beautifully updated with double vanity, walk-in shower, and large freestanding bathtub. New ADT security system does convey. I could say a lot more about this immaculate home and this superb neighborhood but instead, I'll invite you to schedule a showing and see it for yourself.