Beautiful home in highly desirable GlenGrove! The "WOW" factor you have been looking for with the upgraded LVP on main floor, plantation shutters, EZ Breeze Room, paver outdoor patio, greenhouse and more! HUGE kitchen is great for entertaining with SS appliances, double ovens, granite countertops and opens up to dining area with fire place. Downstairs bedroom next to full bathroom can be your home office or guest bedroom. Upstairs primary suite is spacious w/spa bathroom and walk-in closet. In addition to primary suite, upstairs has 2 additional bedrooms, loft, and laundry. 3 Car garage with a ton of storage! Fully fenced in backyard. BRAND NEW upstairs HVAC and furnace. New roof in 2019. Neighborhood amenities w/outdoor pool and playground. Close to Concord Mills & Afton Ridge shopping, dining and entertainment!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $449,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A brief round of applause and a chorus of thank yous filled the normally-quiet air of the board chambers in Mooresville Town Hall on June 10. …
On Sept. 28, Margaret Goodrum joined the elite population of centenarians, and celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at TerraB…
- Updated
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in the garden center of Walmart on Norman Station Boulevard in Mooresville.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 22-29. …
- Updated
Iredell-Statesville Schools hopes to make its redistricting process more transparent by sharing two options with the public ahead of Monday’s hearing on the subject.
- Updated
A man wanted in connection with a shooting at the Mooresville Walmart on Norman Station Boulevard on Sunday morning was arrested in Forsyth Co…
- Updated
Looking for your next great pizza obsession in North Carolina? It’s at Alino Pizzeria, according to a news story from Delish.com, a food site …
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 16-22. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 19-25.
- Updated
A 15-year-old Lake Norman High School student will face a felony charge of communicating a false report of mass violence on educational proper…