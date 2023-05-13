Beautiful Charleston Style home with prelaminated wood floors, covered patio off master bedroom and main entrance. CPI key pad entrance with camera security. Large Great room and loft. Kitchen with granite countertops. Alot of counter space and drawers with and on island. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Large vinyl fenced in backyard. Pet proof back screen. Two gates with stone patio. Google Fiber and Spectrum in area. Just a few minutes away is Veterans Park, Cabarrus Country Club, Northeast Hospital and Afton Village. A true dream home! Dont miss it! Home Warranty included!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.
"I think I'm gonna cry," Pat Sajak commented. Watch a clip from tonight's episode here.
If you’re going to spot a coyote this year, it’ll most likely be over the next few weeks.
There has been practically no information released other than his family initially asking for privacy and a post last week on Foxx's verified …
Family and friends went looking for the 17-year-old before finding him buried under several feet of sand in a hole dug on a back dune behind t…