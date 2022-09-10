4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $450,000

Beautiful, well cared for home in Concord. As you enter the front door, the rooms flow in to each other making it perfect for entertaining guests. Lot's of natural light. The kitchen has tons of cabinet space with a large center island and wainscoting in the breakfast area. The light fixture, sink and backsplash in the kitchen have been updated and the dishwasher is new in 2022. All the bedrooms are large and offer walk in closets. The primary bedroom closet has built in shoe storage. The loft area is perfect for settling in to watch a movie, for a home office or play area. Close to Frank Lisk Park, Concord Mills Mall, shopping and restaurants. You can't beat the location!!