Your wait is over! This beautiful, well-maintained 4BD, 3.5BA home is ready and waiting for you! Shows like a model! Come see for yourself. Features include: two master bedroom options: one on the main level and one upstairs, a loft space, luxury vinyl plank throughout the main level with tile flooring in all bathrooms and laundry area, fresh paint throughout, quartz counters in the kitchen and baths, new 42" cabinets with chrome handles, SS appliances (refrigerator included), gas stove, convection oven, large kitchen island/breakfast bar, upgraded lighting fixtures and ceiling fans, custom closet shelving, storm doors, concrete patio extension in the back, privacy fence, storage shed and gazebo. Home sits on a cul-de-sac lot.