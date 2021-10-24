This gorgeous, move-in-ready home has been recently updated and features original hardwood floors, 3 fireplaces, and fresh paint throughout. This home offers spacious rooms, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances; an open bar with a view of the great room with french doors that lead to a large deck. There is a bedroom with a private entrance, perfect for a guest room or office. As you step down to the basement, you will find yourself in a spacious living area with a full bath, walk-in closet, laundry room, kitchen, and french doors that open to the back patio. The exterior features mature landscaping with a patio area perfect for entertaining, an extra-large outbuilding, and a small shed. This home is located on a corner lot right outside of Concord Historic District with parking space for up to 10 vehicles. The seller has made many updates including electrical, plumbing, HVAC, roof, and so much more. Home being sold As-Is. Come see it for yourself and make this home yours today!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $464,650
