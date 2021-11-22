4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $465,000

Motivated sellers would like to help you for the holidays by offering this $20,000 Price reduction! What an exciting opportunity! Four bedroom with bonus room as an entertainment/theater room: bar/wine cooler, ceiling projector wiring, surround sound speaker wiring in place, soft lights at the bottom of the wall and beside little bar/refrigerator, but could be converted into fifth bedroom if needed. Three full baths in non-HOA neighborhood! Main bedroom has separate reading/sitting room, Juliet balcony, and ensuite with separate rain shower head and jacuzzi bathtub and two sided electric fireplace! Tankless/Instant hot water heater. Check out this home with so much potential.