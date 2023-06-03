This remarkable home its new owners. Offering a captivating blend of style, space, and comfort, this 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home presents an ideal opportunity for those seeking an exquisite living experience. Step inside, and you'll find a spacious foyer that leads you into the heart of the home. The open-concept layout seamlessly combines the living, dining, and kitchen areas, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this beautiful property your own. Book your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $470,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A social media influencer died soon after live-streaming himself drinking several bottles of strong alcohol on China’s version of TikTok, stat…
Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts.
Frank Fritz and lifelong friend and reality-show co-star Mike Wolfe have reunited after nearly three years without seeing one another.
WATCH NOW: 'You're only you once': Mooresville seniors bid farewell to high school; look forward to next steps
YOYO: You’re only you once.
A 67-year-old woman has been reported missing from a Mooresville assisted living facility.