 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $485,000

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $485,000

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $485,000

What an exciting opportunity! Four bedroom with bonus room as an entertainment area (bar/wine cooler and speaker wiring in place) but could be converted into fifth bedroom, if needed. Three full baths in non-HOA neighborhood! Main bedroom has separate reading/sitting room, Juliet balcony, and ensuite with separate rain shower head and jacuzzi bathtub and two sided electric fireplace! Tankless/Instant hot water heater. Check out this home with so much potential.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 28-Nov. 3
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 28-Nov. 3

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics