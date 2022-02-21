 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $495,000

****Multiple Offer**** Pleas submit no later than 5:00 pm Sunday 20th. One owner, custom brick home in desirable Zemosa Acres neighborhood with 1.44 acres! Custom Specialty Brick exterior includes quoin corners, soldier course, and dentil molding! This special brick work is especially hard to find in custom homes. This home features two stair cases, in the foyer and the other conveniently located in the kitchen. Solid wood cabinets in the kitchen and in the bath rooms. Many built in book shelves through out this lovely home.The primary bedroom is large and the bath has a spa like feel with a soaking tub and separate tiled shower. All the bedrooms are spacious and there is missive storage in the bonus/bedroom. Hard to find wood burning FP in the family room located in the rear of the home. The over sized side load garage provides extra privacy from the road. The major updates include a newer roof, newer dual HVACs, the Garage Door & windows have ALL been replaced with vinyl double pane.

