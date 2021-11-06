 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $495,000

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $495,000

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $495,000

Looking for a Custom home on just over an acre lot with no HOA? Well thought out floorplan with all the finishes you are looking for today-Owner's suite on the main level with custom wood tray ceiling-Owner's spa bath with dual raised height vanity, walk in shower w/ dual shower heads and large walk in closet-Chef's kitchen with white shaker cabinets and walk in pantry with custom shelving-Large island and tons of cabinet & counter space-Main floor laundry room-Drop zone station off garage-Main floor flex room for Dining, Office or play area-LVP flooring on main level-Wood tread stairs and carpet upstairs-Tile surrounds in baths & granite undermount sinks-Fiber cement exterior in "Hail Navy" with white trim-Huge family room-Covered and screened back porch- Private lot-Window/ Door with oversize casings-Too many upgrades to list-You will not find a new home with these custom finishes in this price point anywhere-Call anytime for your private showing or more information

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 28-Nov. 3
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 28-Nov. 3

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics