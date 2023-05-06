You will LOVE this home AND this amazing fully fenced HUGE Lot just off of Poplar Tent Road in Concord. So convenient to I85, Hwy 29 and Afton Village, this home has so many custom upgrades including gorgeous shelving in Great room, beautiful kitchen with large island, nice pantry and views of the amazing fenced back yard and double deck, one with a fabulous pergola. Don't miss the large, new shed at the bottom of the yard space. There is also a stunning foyer that opens to the dining room. The upstairs space has four bedrooms and the master suite has two closets, one walk-in and one massive dream closet! This home has been immaculately maintained and has NO Carpeting! Immaculate garage has epoxy floors. Additional parking space to the side of the house. No HOA dues or Restrictions. Don't miss this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $519,900
