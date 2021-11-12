 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $525,000

Wonderful opportunity to own in the highly sought after Moss Creek subdivision. This home has many upgrades including open 2 story foyer, gas fireplace in the great room, movie theater/bonus room, two inch blinds, central vacuum and wood laminate floors throughout the first floor. There are also two offices for the stay at home worker and a morning room off of kitchen. The oversized kitchen offers 42" cabinets, SS appliances, double ovens, gas cook top, vented range hood, touchless faucet, granite countertops, large island and walk in pantry with custom shelving. There is also a screened-in porch off the back of the house with tile floors and ceiling fans. The master bedroom is very large and offers a trey ceiling, 2 walk in closets and a deluxe master bathroom with dual sinks, jetted garden tub and separate shower. The garage has built-in shelving and the front yard has irrigation. Awesome amenity center as well. Must see!

