**Requesting any offers to be submitted by 6pm, Sunday March 20th. Thanks for your interest! ** Absolutely Stunning 2 Story Cap Cod, in the Desirable Afton Village community! This is one of the Most Beautiful Homes in the area, with impressive curb appeal. Main Level Primary Bedroom features a large Walk-in Closet, Bathroom with Tiled Shower and a Garden Tub. Wonderful Screened-In Porch off the Breakfast Room, Perfect for Sipping Coffee Overlooking a Private Courtyard with Fenced Yard. Huge Over-Sized, Rear Loading Garage, with a 2nd Staircase leading to an Upstairs Bonus Room. This is a Low Maintenance Home, that has some recent Major Updates including the HVAC and beautiful Charleston Blue Exterior Paint! Located in the heart of Afton Village, everything is within walking distance for you. There are restaurants, the West Cabarrus YMCA, dry cleaners, medical facilities, The Wine Room, shopping and much more! You have access to Dorton Park, walking trails, tennis courts, soccer fields!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $529,900
