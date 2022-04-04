Pristine home in move-in condition! Imagine relaxing on either your front porch or the screened in porch w/ woods behind you & no houses, on one of the largest lots in the neighborhood! Beautiful gourmet kitchen w/ glazed cabinets, under & above cabinet lighting, gas stove, double ovens, pull outs in some cabinets, all open to the family room that has surround sound! Office at the front of the home has french doors & could have many different uses. Engineered hardwoods all downstairs. Upstairs you find the primary bedroom w/ a trey ceiling & large walk in closet, the other three bedrooms, large loft, ample size laundry & a very large linen closet. The extras this home offers is the extra parking pad, irrigation on a separate meter, sealed garage floor, storage in garage just to name a few. ***Multiple offers received. Please have all (highest and best, including all addenda if pertinent) offers in by 11am on Monday, April 4th. Seller will review all offers early Monday afternoon.
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $535,000
