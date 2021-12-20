**MULTIPLE OFFERS REC'D. BRING BEST OFFERS BY MIDNIGHT SUNDAY, THE 19TH.** Main flr. study. Loft and large open bonus room. Kitchen with large island opens to family room. Split stairwell with wrought iron rails adds to this well designed plan. Attractive exterior with stone accents and front porch. This home boasts beautiful finishes inc. extensive hardwoods downstairs, tile in primary bathroom, shower w/seat, granite, all SS appliances including newer GE profile dishwasher, double ovens, white subway tile kitchen backsplash, DR crown moulding chair rail, surround sound, security system, 2 separate garages totaling 3 spaces. Ceiling fans all bedrooms and all living areas. Solar panels w/Ecobee thermostats, whole house Gigabit high speed ethernet, reverse osmosis water filtration, cov'd front porch, black fenced yd. Temp. controlled cabinetry bonus rm. Garage hanging storage. Remaining structural warranty conveys. Sellers are offering $11,000 flooring allowance with acceptable offer.
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $535,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hundreds of frustrated Mooresville residents packed into the Charles Mack Citizen Center on Thursday night, all looking for answers for a prob…
Record-setting event: Randy and Betty Marion's 'Night of Impact' raises more than $500K for Mooresville Christian Mission
- Updated
Holiday spirit and inspiration to help others filled the air on Dec. 4 when an event at the home of Betty and Randy Marion raised a record-set…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 9-15. Li…
- Updated
A case of a rare bacterial staph infection was identified in Caldwell County. It is the 16th confirmed case of the bacteria in the U.S. since 2002.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 2-8. Lis…
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it has arrested 30 people on felony drug charges since October.
- Updated
Mooresville Graded School District officials and town and Iredell County elected officials helped break ground Wednesday on the new $45.6 mill…
- Updated
Faith Valentine is the R&L County Girls Tennis Player of the Year.
On Dec. 17, beginning at 5 p.m., Emerald Green Village in Mooresville will continue its tradition of lighting up the neighborhood with hundred…
Betty White is about to turn 100 and she'll celebrate in a big way.