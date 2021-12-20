4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $535,000

**MULTIPLE OFFERS REC'D. BRING BEST OFFERS BY MIDNIGHT SUNDAY, THE 19TH.** Main flr. study. Loft and large open bonus room. Kitchen with large island opens to family room. Split stairwell with wrought iron rails adds to this well designed plan. Attractive exterior with stone accents and front porch. This home boasts beautiful finishes inc. extensive hardwoods downstairs, tile in primary bathroom, shower w/seat, granite, all SS appliances including newer GE profile dishwasher, double ovens, white subway tile kitchen backsplash, DR crown moulding chair rail, surround sound, security system, 2 separate garages totaling 3 spaces. Ceiling fans all bedrooms and all living areas. Solar panels w/Ecobee thermostats, whole house Gigabit high speed ethernet, reverse osmosis water filtration, cov'd front porch, black fenced yd. Temp. controlled cabinetry bonus rm. Garage hanging storage. Remaining structural warranty conveys. Sellers are offering $11,000 flooring allowance with acceptable offer.