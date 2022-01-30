It is a treat to visit this beautifully restored two story Victorian home, circa 1895. Heavy moldings and antique light fixtures throughout. Gorgeous heart of pine staircase and oak wood floors. Three large bedrooms upstairs and a primary on the main floor. Large kitchen with eat in area. Two car detached garage. This home will not disappoint!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $575,000
