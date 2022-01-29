Welcome to this 4 bedroom, 3 and a half bathroom pristine home with many elegant features. The cul de sac location is convenient to the interstates, shopping, parks, school and entertainment. Delight your inner chef in the eat-in kitchen outfitted with sleek appliances, a gas cook top, double ovens and a breakfast bar. The adjoining breakfast area looks out to a covered screen/open porch including a gas fireplace and television for entertaining. This home also features a outdoor kitchen (gas grill and refrigerator) surround sound television and a hot tub for winding down after a long day. Relax in the primary bedroom showcasing an elegant tray ceiling with wood inlay. The primary suite bathroom is complete with a walk-in shower, a soaking tub and a walk-in closet.
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $575,000
