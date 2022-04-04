4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $599,000

No this is not an April Fools Joke. Unbridled potential in established executive setting of Partridge Bluff in Overbrook. Home has a beautiful in-ground pool ready for your adventures this summer. Large lot on 1.7+ acres, Dimensions are 157' x 338' x 213' x 399'. Yes, those numbers are correct. Ready for you to come in and remodel to make into the sanctuary you always wanted. So much potential in this home. Living room and family room are very large. All bedrooms are nice sized. Wood burning fireplace in the family room. Lot has large mature trees that give you so much privacy and the backyard is fully fenced. The blooming bushes will delight the senses this Spring and Summer. Did I mention no HOA required? Close to I85, in the heart of Concord. Very convenient location. 1 year home warranty with home. Professional pictures, videos, matterport coming on Monday.