Stunning two story, 4 Bdr/4 Bath (includes one Jack & Jill), two car garage; built in 2018, meticulously maintained throughout; "Model Home" like feel; Perfect forever home. Situated within the desirable Hunton Forest community adjacent to community pool. Open floor plan featuring an executive home office; formal dining room; large great room w/gas fireplace; breakfast area off of patio location; spacious gourmet kitchen highlighted w/ quartz countertops, large bar island, gas range, dual ovens, custom hood, designer lighting and a dazzling built in beverage center; The upper level boasts, the opulent owner's suite w/tray ceiling, owner en-suite displays an oversized framed glass shower and separate garden tub; three additional spacious bedrooms; generous size laundry w/utility sink; substantial loft area for social; covered backyard patio located right off the great room and kitchen; backyard is perfect for entertaining space or for those tranquil moments; engineered hardwood flooring