4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $690,000

Built in 2019 & situated on a premium wooded lot, this rare gem in Allen Mills is a show stopper! Once inside, the warmth of the hand scraped wood floors lead you into your luxurious open living space. From the oversized kitchen island with granite countertops to the covered back porch, this home was built for entertaining. 3 bedrooms (including master) on main, all w/full BA en-suite. Upstairs you'll find more beautiful hardwoods, a large inviting loft & the 4th BR. Allen Mills features resort style amenities w sand volleyball courts, a playground, and a dazzling community swimming pool. Whole home water filtration, leaf guard gutters, ceiling mounted storage racks in garage… the upgrades are extensive! Allen Mills is tucked away in the highly desirable Cox Mill area. You’re minutes away from Concord Mills, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Great Wolf Lodge, and many more dining, shopping and entertainment options. Convenient access to all major interstates. This property will move quickly!